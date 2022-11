McClung recorded 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 111-105 win over the Swarm.

McClung continues to be red hot, scoring 98 points over his past three appearances. He also notched at least five rebounds and five assists in the same game for the fourth time this season. Across seven appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 22.3 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.