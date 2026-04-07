Black accumulated 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 15 minutes during Monday's 123-107 victory over the Pistons.

Black returned to the court for the first time in the past 17 games, having been sidelined due to an abdominal injury. While it has been a breakout campaign for Black, it should be noted that much of his production came when others around him were also injured. Given the length of his absence, expect to see Black playing limited minutes for the remainder of the regular season.