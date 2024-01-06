Black (illness) won't return to Friday's game versus Denver. He finished scoreless (0-1 FG) with one assist in five minutes.

Black carried a questionable tag into Friday's game due to the illness before getting the green light to play. However, he didn't look right during his time on the court and lasted just five minutes before subbing himself out for good. Presumably, Black tried his best to give it a go Friday with the Magic having only nine available players prior to the opening tip. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game versus Atlanta.