Black recorded 38 points (14-24 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 127-126 win over Denver.

Paolo Banchero didn't have his best game and was limited to 12 points on 6-for-13 shooting, but Black stepped up for the Magic and delivered a career-best scoring mark in this tight one-point victory. Black has been on a tear of late and has reached the 20-point mark in five of his previous six outings, a stretch in which he's averaging 24.1 points per game.