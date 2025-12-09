Magic's Anthony Black: Joining starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Black is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Franz Wagner is likely to miss multiple weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, so Black could have a fairly lengthy stay in the first unit. Black has averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 31.6 minutes per contest across four games as a starter this season.
More News
-
Magic's Anthony Black: Double-double off bench•
-
Magic's Anthony Black: Grabs seven boards vs. San Antonio•
-
Magic's Anthony Black: Nets 22 points with full line•
-
Magic's Anthony Black: Scores 16 points in win•
-
Magic's Anthony Black: Records career high in blowout win•
-
Magic's Anthony Black: Back to bench Tuesday•