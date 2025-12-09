Black is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Franz Wagner is likely to miss multiple weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, so Black could have a fairly lengthy stay in the first unit. Black has averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 31.6 minutes per contest across four games as a starter this season.