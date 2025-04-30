Black notched eight points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Although he didn't shoot the ball well, Black was far more effective than a scoreless Cory Joseph. Black saw his role increase significantly in his second NBA season, but he had some struggles and couldn't take advantage of all the injuries in Orlando. He shot just 42.3 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from beyond the arc, averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 24.2 minutes.