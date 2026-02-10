default-cbs-image
Black will start his 28th consecutive game Monday night against the Bucks.

It was initially reported that Black would shift to the bench Monday with Franz Wagner cleared to play, but the Magic will elect to keep Black with the first unit while Wagner returns to game shape. Black has reached the 20-point threshold in three of his previous six appearances and is averaging 18.5 points in 33.5 minutes during this stretch.

