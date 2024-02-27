Houstan is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Nets, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Houstan will replace Goga Bitdaze (illness) in the starting lineup Tuesday. Houstan is averaging 6.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 22.0 minutes across his previous five starting appearances.
