Anthony logged 18 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to Milwaukee.

Making his fourth straight start, Anthony produced another solid stat line. He's supplied at least 12 points in all four starts, averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals, and his role in the Orlando backcourt could grow even further if the knee injury Kentavious Caldwell-Pope picked up Friday ends up putting him on the shelf next to Jalen Suggs (back).