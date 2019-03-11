Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Set for surgery
Briscoe (knee) will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee to repair a torn meniscus, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Briscoe consulted with doctors over the weekend, and the decision was made to undergo the procedure, which will address damaged cartilage in his knee. The team hasn't released a timetable, but the rookie figures to miss several weeks, likely putting him out for the remainder of the regular season. After beginning the year in a minimal role, Briscoe had worked his way up to the backup point guard spot and was averaging 22.6 minutes over his last 10 games before the injury.
