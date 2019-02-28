Briscoe (concussion) will be available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Briscoe missed the last two games with a concussion, but he passed through the league's protocol and will be back to availability Thursday as an option off the bench. Prior to the concussion, the Kentucky product was averaging 4.6 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds over his previous nine games (22.2 MPG).