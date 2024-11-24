Suggs (hamstring) did not return to Saturday's game against the Pistons and finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one block over nine minutes.

Suggs injured his left hamstring in the first half of Saturday's game. He returned to the bench for the second half, but he did not check back into the contest as Anthony Black was inserted into the Magic's starting lineup at the start of the third quarter. Suggs' hamstring injury will be worth monitoring ahead of Orlando's next game against Charlotte on Monday.