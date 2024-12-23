Head coach Jamahl Mosley said that Suggs (ankle) will go through pregame warmups and will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Celtics, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs suffered a right ankle sprain during the Magic's 105-99 loss to the Thunder this past Thursday. He was held out of Saturday's game against the Heat, and his ability to play Monday will depend on how he feels after going through his pregame routine. If Suggs is unable to play, Anthony Black will likely be in the Magic's starting lineup for a second straight game.