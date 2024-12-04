Suggs closed with 14 points (5-16 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-106 loss to the Knicks.

Suggs had a rough shooting performance and finished with more field goal attempts than points scored, which was particularly problematic given the team-wide struggles the Magic evidenced in this 15-point loss. Suggs has failed to crack the 15-point mark in four of his last five appearances, a span in which he's averaged 14.2 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field while the Magic have gone 4-1. The Magic have been performing above the expectations this season, but an uptick in Suggs' scoring numbers could make the team even more dangerous on the offensive end of the court.