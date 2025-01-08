Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said that Suggs (back) was "just moving around a little bit" during Wednesday's practice, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports. "Jalen's doing OK," Mosley said. "We're going to continue to evaluate him and see how he keeps responding to the different treatments that we're giving him."

Based on Mosley's comments, Suggs didn't appear to be a full participant in practice, so the third-year guard is likely trending toward missing a third straight game Thursday versus the Timberwolves in the front end of a back-to-back set. Cole Anthony has served as Orlando's starting point guard in Suggs' stead the past two contests, averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in 32.5 minutes between those games. Anthony will make for an appealing streaming option Thursday, assuming Suggs remains out.