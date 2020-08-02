Orlando coach Steve Clifford said Isaac will come off the bench and face a roughly 16-minute restriction Sunday against the Kings, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Though Isaac dazzled in 16 minutes (16 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field, six rebounds and one steal) during Friday's win over the Nets, the Magic aren't eager to increase his workload just yet after he returned from a seven-month absence due to a severe knee sprain. James Ennis will continue to start at forward alongside Aaron Gordon, but if he avoids any setbacks, Isaac should replace Ennis on the top unit before the Magic's seeding games conclude.