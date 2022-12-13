Isaac (knee) took part in practice Tuesday as part of his rehab process but remains without a timetable for his return to action, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Isaac's appearance at practice is another step in his recovery, but he remains without a precise date for his eventual return to the floor. He's already been ruled out for Wednesday's game, but an upgrade on the injury report before a future game should signal he's drawing closer.

More News