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Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Unlikely for Monday
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1 min read
Isaac (knee) is doubtful for Monday's Game 4 against the Pistons.
Isaac has not appeared in a game since March 12 due to a left knee injury, and he is unlikely to play Monday. Jamal Cain figures to maintain a role off the bench as long as Isaac is sidelined.
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