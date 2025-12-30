site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable with sore knee
RotoWire Staff
Isaac (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Left knee soreness is clouding Isaac's status for Wednesday. Jamal Cain and Noah Penda would likely help pick up the slack if Isaac is unable to suit up against Indiana.
