Isaac is fully healthy entering training camp, according to Orlando Magic Daily.
Isaac played in just 11 games last season after missing two straight campaigns with a major knee injury. The Magic are going to exercise caution given his history, but his elite defense will give him a shot at earning a role on this team once he gets his legs under him.
