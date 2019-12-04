Isaac put up 11 points ( 5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Before this game, Isaac was at 2.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. It's no secret that he's a hustle stats machine. Since Nikola Vucevic went down with an ankle injury, Isaac has averaged 14.0 points, 8.1 boards, 1.5 steals, 2.6 blocks and 1.5 threes per game. Isaac is in the midst of a breakout year, and those numbers were higher before this outing. The 22-year old is producing career-highs virtually across the board this season, and, outside of a few poor shooting performances recently, there's no reason to believe he'll slow down.