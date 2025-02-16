McClung makes history by coming out on top in the 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, defeating the Spurs' Stephon Castle in the final round.

McClung becomes the first player in NBA history to win the Slam Dunk Contest in three consecutive years. The 25-year-old high-flyer put on a show Saturday as Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis and Andre Jackson couldn't contend with the Magic guard. He finished the contest with perfect scores on his last two dunks, captivating everyone in attendance at the Chase Center in San Francisco.