Baker tallied 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes of Saturday's 94-77 loss to Boston in Summer League.

Baker was fantastic Saturday, pacing the Magic in points and rebounds in just 24 minutes of action. Since going undrafted in 2020, Baker hasn't appeared in an NBA game but was a standout last season with the Magic's G League affiliate, averaging 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks/steals.