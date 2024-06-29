The Pistons won't extend a qualifying offer to Flynn on Saturday, and he will become an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Flynn most notably dropped 50 points off the bench on April 3 against Atlanta, but that was essentially the only highlight of his season. The 26-year-old averaged 5.5 points, 1.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds across 12.7 minutes in 69 regular-season games last year. Flynn's ability to score the rock, and his career-high 41.8 percent from the field will likely land him a contract elsewhere in free agency.