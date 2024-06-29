The Pistons didn't extend Flynn a $5.81 million qualifying offer Saturday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Flynn notably dropped 50 points off the bench in an April 3 game Atlanta, but that was essentially the only highlight of his season. All told, the 26-year-old averaged 5.5 points, 1.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds across 12.7 minutes in 69 regular-season games while bouncing around between the Raptors, Knicks and Pistons. Flynn will look to catch on elsewhere in free agency as a reserve guard.