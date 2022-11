Graves mustered 10 points (2-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 115-95 loss to Ontario.

Graves is shooting just 28.3 percent from the field on the season, but he's managed to score 36 points over his last four appearances. During that stretch, he's posting 9.0 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.