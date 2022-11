Graves totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 101-88 loss to Ontario.

With Scoot Henderson (nose) out, Graves saw an increased role and set season highs in points, assists and minutes. The 26-year-old has finished with at least 10 points, five assists and five rebounds three times over his last four games.