Smith recorded 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3PT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 21 minutes Sunday against Delaware.

Smith drained three shots from beyond the arc for the first time this season, and he's now scored in double figures in each of his last three contests. The 27-year- old should continue to see a sizeable workload for Maine moving forward, as he continues to produce across the board and log between 15-to-20 minutes per game.