Williams racked up 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 102-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

Williams got back on track, scoring 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting after going 1-for-12 in his previous appearance. Although his overall production has been somewhat inconsistent, as the starting point guard in Dallas, he should be rostered in most formats. Over his past eight games, Williams has averaged 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.5 minutes per contest.