Lively will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

The 20-year-old will replace Daniel Gafford in the starting five after a solid return from a right shoulder sprain in Tuesday's loss to Golden State, during which Lively recorded 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes. The big man will likely still split minutes with Gafford, and the two should both receive significant playing time with P.J. Washington (knee) out.