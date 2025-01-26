Powell (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Powell will be sidelined for a fifth straight game due to a right hip strain, and his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Pelicans. With Powell sidelined and Maxi Kleber out indefinitely due to a broken right foot, Markieff Morris and P.J. Washington could see some minutes at center if head coach Jason Kidd opts to go with small-ball lineups when Daniel Gafford is on the bench.
