Powell is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Houston, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Powell will have a minutes restriction Friday, so his fantasy upside will remain limited despite the starting role. The veteran big man has averaged 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 blocks in 16.7 minutes over two games as a starter this season.
