Powell is still on a minutes restriction for Friday's game versus the Rockets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell has suited up in each of Dallas' last nine outings after missing 16 straight contests due to a right hip strain. Considering Powell has averaged 14.4 minutes a game over that span, it seems reasonable to assume his playing time will continue to hover around minutes.
