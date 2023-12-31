Williams will come off the bench for Saturday's game versus the Warriors, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
With Luka Doncic (quadriceps) back in the lineup, the Mavericks will keep Jaden Hardy with the starters and Williams will move to the second unit. Williams is still likely to see a healthy workload Saturday.
