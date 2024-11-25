Irving accumulated 27 points (9-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 overtime loss to the Heat.

Irving led the way for Dallas on the offensive end of the floor Sunday, leading all Mavericks in scoring and assists while concluding three points shy of the 30-point mark. Irving connected on at least three threes for the ninth time of the year, now doing so in three of his last four outings. Irving has now tallied at least 25 points in six contests thus far.