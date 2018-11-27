Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dealing with illness
Doncic did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to an illness, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
It's unclear exactly how severe the illness Doncic is dealing with is, but it's worth noting he is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets. Expect another update on Doncic's status to come following the team's shootaround Wednesday morning.
