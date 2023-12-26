Doncic is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to left quad soreness.

Doncic missed a game on Dec. 22 with this same injury, and it's worth noting that Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers is the front end of a back-to-back set. It's possible that the Mavericks could look to sit Doncic for one game of the back-to-back set, but that information likely won't be known until Wednesday evening. If Doncic sits, Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway, Seth Curry and Jaden Hardy will have more opportunity with Kyrie Irving (heel) still sidelined.