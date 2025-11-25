Christie registered 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 106-102 loss to the Heat.

Christie has scored in double figures in 15 of his past 17 appearances. While he appears to have a firm hold on a starting spot ahead of veteran Klay Thompson, Christie has played at least 30 minutes three times over his past six outings after reaching that plateau in eight of his previous 10 appearances.