Mavericks' Max Christie: Cleared to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christie (undisclosed) is available to return to Saturday's game against the Lakers, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
After a brief stint in the locker room, Christie has been deemed eligible to return. It's unclear what prompted him to exit the game in the first place, but fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief.
More News
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Heads to locker room•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Knocks down five triples Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Career-high eight triples•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Hits for 22 in return•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Good to go against Utah•
-
Mavericks' Max Christie: Probable with illness•