Marshall closed with eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 win over Chicago.

Marshall moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, replacing P.J. Washington who was ruled out with a knee injury. This game was all over but the shouting heading into the second half, allowing the second and third units to play additional minutes down the stretch. It appears as though Marshall will remain in the starting lineup until Washington gets back on the court. Although his production is typically low-volume, his ability to contribute across multiple categories should keep him on the floor.