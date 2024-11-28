Marshall provided 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 129-114 win over the Knicks.

Marshall got another start at small forward due to the absence of Klay Thompson (foot), and the former Xavier standout continues to provide value as a reliable scoring weapon. He's arguably going through his most productive stretch of the season, as he's scored at least 20 points in four straight games while also scoring in double digits in six appearances in a row. Marshall is averaging 20.0 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from deep in that six-game stretch.