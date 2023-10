Curry (illness) was able to play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit.

Curry missed Dallas' preseason game back on Oct. 7, so it's good to see him healthy and active again. He finished with six points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 14 minutes. Curry is not guaranteed a rotation spot, but his shooting will make him an intriguing fit alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving at times.