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Warriors' Seth Curry: Sitting out Friday
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1 min read
Curry (adductor) is out for Friday's game against the Kings.
The veteran guard is receiving a maintenance-related absence Friday. The likes of Pat Spencer, Gary Payton and De'Anthony Melton could pick up a few extra minutes each Friday.
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