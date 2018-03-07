Gbinije missed Tuesday's game against Sioux Falls due to an injured left hip.

As a result of his injury, Gbinije has missed the last two games for Santa Cruz and it's not exactly known when he is expected to return. The 25-year-old guard is considered day-to-day for Saturday's game at Memphis. Currently, the Syracuse product is averaging 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game during his second stint in the G-League.