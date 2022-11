King managed 11 points (3-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 115-95 loss to Ontario.

King struggled with his shot but was still able to notch his sixth double-digit scoring performance of the campaign. Across eight appearances, the 20-year-old has averaged 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.0 minutes per game.