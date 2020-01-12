Nate Mason: Held out with shoulder issue
Mason did not play in Saturday's game against Santa Cruz due to a shoulder injury.
The nature and severity of the issue have not been released. Mason was playing well before the injury, averaging 15.3 points and 7.7 assists over 19 games this season. He'll have plenty of time to rest as Texas does not play again until Jan. 17.
