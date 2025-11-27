Saraf (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Friday's game against the 76ers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Saraf hasn't played for the Nets since Nov. 11, when he scored two points across two minutes off the bench in a 119-109 loss. The questionable tag suggests a decision on Saraf's status will be made closer to Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, but even if he's upgraded, he's not expected to play a big role for Brooklyn.