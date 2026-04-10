Saraf logged 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-94 loss to the Pacers.

The Nets were without most of their roster for the front end of this back-to-back set, and only seven players saw the floor as a result. Although he's seen healthy workloads, Saraf is averaging just 11.8 points, 4.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26.7 minutes per contest over his last 13 appearances.