Nets' Ben Saraf: Preparing for second season

Saraf (rest) is in line for a reserve role in 2026-27 after the Nets drafted Mikel Brown earlier this summer.

The 2025 first-rounder bookended his rookie campaign as a starter, but a bench role appears more likely to open this season now that Brown is in the fold and Egor Demin is healthy. Nolan Traore is recovering from offseason knee surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in the fall, so Saraf is set to battle with youngsters Traore and Drake Powell as well as veterans Keon Ellis and Terance Mann for playing time in the second unit.