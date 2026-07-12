Nets' Ben Saraf: Inefficient shooting night Saturday

Saraf finished with 15 points (4-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, five assists and one block over 32 minutes in Saturday's 83-76 Summer League loss to Atlanta.

Saraf didn't have his best showing Saturday. He shot an inefficient 4-for-14 from the field while failing to make any of his attempts from behind the arc. Saraf, the 2025 No. 26 overall pick, appeared in 44 regular-season games for the Nets as a rookie, averaging 7.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.9 steals across 20.8 minutes. Several aspects of the 20-year-old's game need improvement, and while he could earn a larger role during the 2026-27 campaign, he will continue to face stiff competition for minutes.